Man identified after dying following Lexington County pursuit

Photo sent to WIS of the crash scene. (Source: Anonymous Viewer)

Photo sent to WIS of the crash scene. (Source: Anonymous Viewer)

A man in Lexington County who died Friday night after he led authorities on a short chase that ended with his car crashing into a tree has been identified.

Daniel Scott Bunch, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. Friday night in the 6000 block of Saint Andrews Road.

Deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said the chase began in the Fernandina Road area where a joint public safety checkpoint was set up with Lexington County deputies and troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

“Instead of stopping for the traffic safety point, the driver went straight through and initiated a pursuit with our deputies,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “When the driver reached the intersection of Piney Grove Road and Saint Andrews Road at a high rate of speed, his car left the roadway, went down an embankment and struck a tree.”

SCHP troopers said the driver was wearing a seatbelt during the crash.

SCHP and the MAIT team are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.