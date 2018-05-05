One man transported with leg wound after shooting in Richland County

One male victim was transported with a leg injury after being shot in the 1000 block of Birchwood Drive Friday night.

The victim's injuries are not considered life-threatening and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers responded to Birchwood Drive around 11:30 p.m. on a "shots fired" call and found the victim.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

