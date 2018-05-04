Two knives found in backpack of Irmo High student

Two knives were found in the backpack of an Irmo High School student after concerns were raised that the student might have a weapon.

The suspect's backpack was searched after administrator Jeff Corley was alerted to a possibility of a student, amidst confrontations with other students, being in possession of a weapon.

An issue, laid out in an incident report with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, between multiple students whose identities are not being released circles around gossip and rumors about a student and their significant other.

The suspect's backpack yielded a black and red plastic-handled folding knife and an "Iain Sinclair" credit card-styled knife.

The incident report states that the student apologized and "was regretful," stating that they had never meant to bring the knives to school or hurt anyone with them. The student is noted as never having a discipline referral before and is doing well in honors classes.

The student was released to their parents after the student's parents signed a JV Custodial Release Form. The student is being recommended for expulsion, with no expected date for a decision at this time.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.