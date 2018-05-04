Sewer repairs close down road in downtown Columbia

Repairs to a sewer line have caused a road closure in downtown Columbia, the City of Columbia announced Friday evening.

The road closure is at the 1400 and 1500 blocks of Calhoun Street at the intersection of Calhoun Street and Bull Street.

Residents are urged to adhere to the detour signs and reroute accordingly.

“Columbia Water apologizes for any inconvenience that this may cause to our customers,” the City said in a statement released on Friday. “We ask for your patience as we work to improve the infrastructure in your area.”

The repairs are expected to be completed next week. Columbia Water will be providing updates as the repairs progress.

For more information, visit the City of Columbia website.

