Officers looking for man who assaulted a person at Columbia restaurant

Columbia Police are hoping the community can help them identify a man accused of assaulting another person at a restaurant.

The incident happened at 4500 Devine Street, Buffalo Wild Wings, on April 22.

Officers said after assaulting another man, the suspect left in what appeared to be a GMC Envoy.

The victim remains in the hospital recovering from facial injuries.

Anyone who may recognize the suspect is urged by officers to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

