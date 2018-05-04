Sheriff: Man's rage ends with shooting at club after a woman threw a drink at him

A 31-year-old was charged following a shooting that wounded a security guard in the arm after an argument between a group of people at a club, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.

Keon Keitt is charged with attempted murder and pointing and presenting a weapon. His bond was set Friday at $100,000.

"This individual seemed to be getting more and more angry and dangerous,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a statement. “Within two days, he had pointed a handgun at party goers and in another situation, shot into a crowd, injuring a security guard.”

According to the sheriff's office, Keitt showed up "in a rage" at a Stilton Road residence during a child's birthday. A woman told deputies he showed up brandishing a weapon and told her to pass a message on to a relative. Keitt left after he was confronted about the weapon, deputies said.

Later that night, according to officials, Keitt was confronted by a woman at The Brass Elephant in Vance after she said he was staring at her. Deputies say the woman threw a drink on him before he unleashed a "tirade of names" toward her.

The woman left the club with her friends, deputies said, but Keitt and the group began to argue. That's when deputies said four shots ran out and the security guard was shot.

Keitt faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

