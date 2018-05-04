Murder suspect arrested in Richland County connected to body fou - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Murder suspect arrested in Richland County connected to body found in Lake Marion

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Stephen Stennett is wanted for murder out of Sumter County, but was seen in Richland County near the Two Notch Road and Parklane Road area before being captured by authorities. (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department) Stephen Stennett is wanted for murder out of Sumter County, but was seen in Richland County near the Two Notch Road and Parklane Road area before being captured by authorities. (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A murder suspect wanted out of Sumter County and arrested by Richland County is believed to be connected to the body found in Lake Marion that has been ruled a homicide. 

Stephen Wayne Stinnette, considered "extremely dangerous" was seen in the Two Notch Road-Parklane Road area initially before being reportedly taken into custody.

Jerry Lamars Johnson, 31, was found dead in Lake Marion in late April. He had previously been reported missing. 

The case has developed into a four-county effort as Richland County now joins Sumter County, Clarendon County, and Orangeburg County as investigating offices into the case. 

Stinnette is believed to be the man who pulled the trigger, killing Johnson, according to investigators. The shooting has been believed to have occurred in Sumter County and Johnson's body was transported to Orangeburg County where it was dumped in Lake Marion. There is also evidence that Johnson's body was driven through Clarendon County as well. 

Other suspects are sought by Sumter County officials in connection with the case. 

More information is expected to be released on Monday as part of a joint news conference.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. If you see Stennett, you are also urged to contact 911. 

