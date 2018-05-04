Coroner: 5-year-old dies after being struck in an accident on I-20

A 5-year-old Aiken girl died on Thursday after she was injured in an accident late last month.

Coroner Margaret Fisher says T'liyah Lebronah-Janae Bell, 5, was in a vehicle traveling on I-20 westbound at 12:50 a.m. on April 27.

While traveling near mile marker 57, the vehicle hydroplaned, struck a shoulder barrier, turned around and began slowly traveling into oncoming traffic because the cruise control became stuck.

The driver and another adult in the vehicle were able to get Bell out of the car and sat her on the shoulder barrier away from the traffic flow, the coroner said. But as the worked to pull another child out of the vehicle, Bell walked into the roadway and was struck by another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle stopped immediately to render aid.

Bell died on May 3 as a result of her injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.

