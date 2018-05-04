Former KCSO employee arrested for embezzling money from sex offender registry fund

Samantha Connell was arrested in connection with funds not depositing to the Kershaw County Treasurer's Office. (Kershaw County Detention Center)

Agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division arrested a Kershaw County woman in connection with funds not deposited to the Kershaw County Treasurer's Office.

Samantha West Connell, 34, was charged with one count of Embezzlement of public funds, value less than $10,000.

The crime was committed between January 2015 and April 2016 while Connell was employed as an administrative assistant at the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office.

According to the SLED warrant, money was collected from registered sex offenders for deposit into the Kershaw County Sex Offender Registry Fund. However, no deposits were made.

Connell admitted in a written statement that she was solely responsible for the key to the drawer where funds were held and deposits were not made as they should have been, according to the warrant.

SLED investigated the case at the request of the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office.

Connell was booked at the Kershaw County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 11th Circuit Solicitor's Office.

