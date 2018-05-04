As Midlands doctor, out on bail, is charged in October shooting, - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

As Midlands doctor, out on bail, is charged in October shooting, police probe 'suspicious' death of his wife

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Adam Lazzarini (Source: Lexington County Detention Center) Adam Lazzarini (Source: Lexington County Detention Center)
CAYCE, SC (WIS) -

A pair of separate but connected incidents involving a Midlands orthopedist remain under investigation after the doctor's arrest on involuntary manslaughter charges and his wife's now "suspicious" death. 

Cayce Department of Public Safety Director Byron Snellgrove gave further details in the arrest of Dr. Adam Lazzarini, 46. Lazzarini was arrested Thursday and also charged with obstructing justice in the October 2017 incident involving sales representative William Player Holland.

Holland's body was found with a gun shot wound to the chest at a residence on Hunters Mill Drive. His death was previously ruled as accidental. However, Snellgrove said Cayce DPS and SLED have kept the case open.

"That incident has been under investigation, and we've diligently been working it since that day," Snellgrove said.

Lazzarini also stood before a bond court judge for that case on Friday where bond was issued at $250,000 -- $230,000 for the involuntary manslaughter charge and $20,000 for the obstructing justice charge. 

It was confirmed that Lazzarini made bail on May 4 and was released. 

On May 1, Lazzarini found his wife, Vanessa Brooke Biery, unresponsive in the same residence. Her death remains under investigation as investigators await autopsy results.

Snellgrove stopped short of divulging many details, but said Biery's death is "suspicious." 

SLED, since they are continuing to work the October incident, has also joined the investigation into Biery's death, Snellgrove said.

It was during the investigation into Biery's death that new information on the Holland case came to light and pushed Cayce DPS to charge Lazzarini.

Despite the new information. Snellgrove said the investigation into both cases remain in the early stages.

"They're still ongoing and there's an overwhelming amount of evidence and information to process and interviews to do," Snellgrove said.

Snellgrove is also seeking the public's help in this case, saying they believe more information is out there than what they have at the moment. 

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

