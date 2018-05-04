Deputies: Man who stole truck from store was driving truck when - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Deputies: Man who stole truck from store was driving truck when arrested

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Johnathan Wade McAbee (Source: Newberry County Sheriff's Office) Johnathan Wade McAbee (Source: Newberry County Sheriff's Office)
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A man who investigators say stole a truck from a convenience store in Newberry County was arrested while driving the same truck in Orangeburg County, according to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office.

Johnathan Wade McAbee, 32, will be charged with grand larceny of a vehicle once he is returned to Newberry County.

According to investigators, McAbee went into the store around 3 a.m. and remained until the driver of a 1988 Ford F-150 parked his car and left his keys inside it. That's when McAbee, deputies say, hopped in the car and took off.

Hours later, McAbee was found driving the truck around Orangeburg County. He was taken into custody and booked by the North Police Department.

Investigators believe McAbee is believed to be involved in another car theft in Duncan and a third car theft and burglary in Laurens County.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

