Teen charged in deadly Irmo crash bonds out

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Renas Davis is now out of jail on bond. He's accused of leading Irmo Police on a deadly chase last month. (Lexington County Detention Center) Renas Davis is now out of jail on bond. He's accused of leading Irmo Police on a deadly chase last month. (Lexington County Detention Center)
IRMO, SC (WIS) -

The teen who police say was behind the wheel during a deadly police chase in Irmo last month is now out of jail. 

18-year-old Renas Davis posted bond late Thursday night. Davis' bond was set at $13,500  during his hearing Wednesday morning.

He's accused of leading Irmo Police on a chase down Piney Grove Road in a stolen car April 4.  The chase ended in a crash that killed three teens in the car with Davis. Two others were hurt in the crash. 

The coroner's office identified the teens as Travis Lamount Green, Jr., 15; Travion D’Monte Green, 13; and  Reshad Daloamir Davis, 15. The two Greens are related. All died due to "multiple traumatic injuries sustained in the accident." The other teens in the car were Davis, 17-year-old Jerquaris Harper, and a 14-year-old whose name was not released. 

