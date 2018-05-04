SC senate votes down abortion ban bill

A bill that would have outlawed almost all abortions in South Carolina has been voted down.

Democratic state senator Marlon Kimpson tweeted out a statement.

The abortion ban in SC is no longer. After hours of filibuster, the bill has now been recommitted to committee. Women will continue to have the right to choose and make their own personal decisions about their bodies in consultation with their faimilies and doctors. — Sen. Marlon Kimpson (@KimpsonForSC) May 4, 2018

Early Thursday morning, senators changed the original bill that targeted dismemberment abortions only. On Thursday, HB3548 was changed to include nearly all abortions except in cases of rape, incest, or when the mom's life is in danger. State democrats led a filibuster that ended around 1a.m. Friday morning with a 24-21 vote.

Five republicans crossed party lines and voted against the bill, according to the Associated Press.

Lt. Governor and Republican candidate for Governor, Kevin Bryant, also took to Twitter reacting to the news.

"I'm just extremely disappointed...The rights and the life and liberty of the unborn were set way, way back just now." — Kevin Bryant for Governor (@kevinbryantsc) May 4, 2018

The bill will now head back to committee.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.