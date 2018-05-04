Monster truck show will feature SC local

The monster truck show will be held at Sumter Fairgrounds. (WIS)

Looking for something to do this weekend? Look no further than The Sumter Fairgrounds. The South Carolina Monster Truck Madness show starts Friday. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and again at noon on Saturday.

You will see powerful monster trucks flying high over large obstacles, including a bus!

There will be five monster trucks competing in the show, and a sixth that you can ride in. You’ll get the thrill of going over dirt mounds and spinning donuts.

WIS spoke with the only monster truck racer competing from South Carolina. He is from Lugoff and helped put the show together.

Daniel Aimes built his own truck that he is competing with in the race, "Culture Shock." He started the project in high school and it took a year to build.

Aimes says that even though he’s been in numerous races, the nerves never go away.

“It’s very nerve wracking still. It’s so much power, it’s so much machine that you have to keep control out there. It’s a very unique ride. There’s a lot going on in your head out there," Aimes said.

The tires are 66 inches tall and weigh 100 pounds each. One truck weighs 12,000 pounds and will be launched 60 feet in the air.

The show will also feature a kids power wheels race for ages 3-7.

Adult tickets are $15 and kids 3-12 are $12 if you buy prior to getting to the gate..Kids 2 and under are free.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.