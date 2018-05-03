Lexington PD warn of road closure on Sunset Boulevard due to collision

The Lexington Police Department is warning residents of a road closure following a traffic incident that involves injuries.

Officers have shut down multiple lanes of Sunset Boulevard at Old Cherokee Road in the Town of Lexington.

Drivers in the area are urged to consider an alternate route of travel until the roadway is back open.

Details of the collision have not been released at this time. Check back for updates.

TRAFFIC ALERT - A collision with injuries at the intersection of Sunset Blvd. at Old Cherokee Road has multiple lanes closed to all traffic. Please consider an alternate route until the roadway has reopened. pic.twitter.com/gvWrqK5fYe — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) May 4, 2018

