Coroner: Woman found dead in Lexington Co. home was wife of doct - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

breaking

Coroner: Woman found dead in Lexington Co. home was wife of doctor charged in 2017 shooting death

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
The State Law Enforcement Division is assisting in the investigation after a person was found unresponsive inside a Cayce home on Tuesday. (Source: WIS viewer) The State Law Enforcement Division is assisting in the investigation after a person was found unresponsive inside a Cayce home on Tuesday. (Source: WIS viewer)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The Lexington County Coroner's Office has identified the woman who was found dead inside a Lexington County home earlier this week. 

The coroner's office said Vanessa Brooke Biery, 43, was found dead in her Hunters Mill Drive home on May 1 of unknown circumstances. Her death was reported by her husband, Dr. Adam Lazzarini, around 7 a.m. 

Her autopsy was done at MUSC in Charleston and the results are pending.

Biery's home was the location of a prior death on Oct. 9, 2017, when William Player Holland died of a single gunshot wound to the chest. Lazzarini was charged in connection with his death on Wednesday

Biery's death is being investigated by the Cayce Department of Public Safety and the State Law Enforcement Division. 

