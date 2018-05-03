$1,000 reward offered after Sumter man found floating in Lake Marion

A murder investigation is underway after the body of a Sumter man was found floating in Lake Marion.

Jerry Johnson, 31, was reported missing by family members just days before his body was found near Eutawville last week leaving his family feeling completely heartbroken.

Jerry Johnson’s aunt and uncle said they’re devastated by the loss of their nephew.

“We talked just about every day. Any situation he had, I was there for him,” Johnson’s uncle, Darron Brown said.

He said his nephew went missing around April 15 and that he became worried after Johnson lost touch.

“If he want to come here, he’ll stop in, pop up. But so happen, this time it was out of the ordinary. This is something that he don’t do," Brown said.

Authorities revealed Johnson’s body was found by a resident near a fishing area, floating in Lake Marion on April 25.

“It was really very shocking to us because it had never happened before, you know? We were expecting him to be found alive and things would have been alright, but it didn’t turn out to be that way,” Brown said.

Other family members said Johnson never mentioned he was in danger, but they’re sure someone knows something.

“Jerry had a lot of friends and it’s a lot of people he used to deal with. So, I can’t pinpoint nobody to say ‘this person or that person did it,’ but there people that was close to him that probably know what happened,” Brown said.

His uncle hopes anyone with information will come forward, and report what they know to authorities.

“We’re going to do what we have to do to make sure that we bring the people to justice who did this to my nephew," Brown said.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Department says there are multiple people of interests in the case, but no charges have been filed.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

