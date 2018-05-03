Sumter officer charged after making unlawful contact with victim in Aiken County

A Sumter Police officer was charged on Thursday after he repeatedly attempted to contact a victim after he was advised by authorities in Aiken County to have no contact with the person.

Alvin Asa Holston, 49, was charged with one count of Unlawful communication. He was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

An arrest warrant for Holston says he repeatedly tried to contact the victim after being advised by an Aiken Department of Public Safety Officer to have no further contact with the person on September 7, 2017. Holston tried to communicate with the victim via phone calls, text messages, and Facebook messages.

Holston admitted to using a spoofing application on his phone at least once so his number would not show up when he called the victim.

SLED investigated the case at the request of Aiken DPS.

Holston was booked into the Aiken County Detention Center. The Sumter Police Department said on Thursday that he has been placed on administrative leave from their department.

