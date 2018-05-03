Talk of the Town: Achieving gold for our capital city

Columbia is host to medal winners in the world of professional ballet. (Source: WIS)

Two dancers from the Columbia Classical Ballet won gold and silver medals at a prestigious international ballet competition recently. Clément Guillaume of France and Zi Wang of China competed at the Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition in New York City.

Hundreds of dancers around the world showcased their talents. The artistic director of the Columbia Classical Ballet Company, Radenko Pavlovich, says the competition’s prizes and awards allow young dancers to achieve their professional goals.

Clément was awarded a gold medal and Zi won silver for their performances in the Senior Division of the Classical Competition. Clément and Zi are trained by Mr. Pavlovich.

This fall, both dancers will be back for the 2018-19 season. “Columbia Classical Ballet is comprised of the highest-caliber dancers from right here in Columbia and from all over the world,” Pavlovich said. “We are very excited for our upcoming 2018-19 season and are offering early bird new season membership purchases. The first 20 callers or e-mailers before May 30 will receive four additional ticket vouchers to Le Corsaire or The Nutcracker."

For performance dates, membership levels, and to purchase your early bird season membership, call 803-252-9112 or e-mail classicalballet1996@gmail.com. Visit the company’s website at columbiaclassicalballet.com.

Le Corsaire: Friday, October 9, 7:30 p.m.

The Nutcracker: Friday, November 30th, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, December 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, December 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

LifeChance: Saturday, January 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Snow White: Friday, March 1, 7:30 p.m.

