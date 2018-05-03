Talk of the Town: Achieving gold for our capital city - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Talk of the Town: Achieving gold for our capital city

By Dawndy Mercer Plank, Anchor
Connect
Columbia is host to medal winners in the world of professional ballet. (Source: WIS) Columbia is host to medal winners in the world of professional ballet. (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Columbia is host to medal winners in the world of professional ballet. 

Two dancers from the Columbia Classical Ballet won gold and silver medals at a prestigious international ballet competition recently.  Clément Guillaume of France and Zi Wang of China competed at the Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition in New York City.

Hundreds of dancers around the world showcased their talents.  The artistic director of the Columbia Classical Ballet Company, Radenko Pavlovich, says the competition’s prizes and awards allow young dancers to achieve their professional goals.

Clément was awarded a gold medal and Zi won silver for their performances in the Senior Division of the Classical Competition. Clément and Zi are trained by Mr. Pavlovich.

This fall, both dancers will be back for the 2018-19 season. “Columbia Classical Ballet is comprised of the highest-caliber dancers from right here in Columbia and from all over the world,” Pavlovich said. “We are very excited for our upcoming 2018-19 season and are offering early bird new season membership purchases. The first 20 callers or e-mailers before May 30 will receive four additional ticket vouchers to Le Corsaire or The Nutcracker."

For performance dates, membership levels, and to purchase your early bird season membership, call 803-252-9112 or e-mail classicalballet1996@gmail.com. Visit the company’s website at columbiaclassicalballet.com.

  • Le Corsaire: Friday, October 9, 7:30 p.m.
  • The Nutcracker: Friday, November 30th, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, December 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, December 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
  • LifeChance:  Saturday, January 26 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Snow White: Friday, March 1, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:14 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:14:46 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:55 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:55:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the...More >>
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.More >>

  • Giuliani advises no Mueller interview without informant info

    Giuliani advises no Mueller interview without informant info

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:05 AM EDT2018-05-27 15:05:32 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:54 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:54:57 GMT
    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview (Source:CNN)President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview (Source:CNN)

    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an...

    More >>

    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview with the special counsel.

    More >>

  • Budget battle brews as Trump threatens another shutdown

    Budget battle brews as Trump threatens another shutdown

    Sunday, May 27 2018 8:04 AM EDT2018-05-27 12:04:06 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:54 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:54:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this March 30, 2017, file photo, the Capitol Dome is seen at dawn in Washington. The Senate has kicked off its annual attempt to pass government funding bills. Success is hardly assured, but President Don...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this March 30, 2017, file photo, the Capitol Dome is seen at dawn in Washington. The Senate has kicked off its annual attempt to pass government funding bills. Success is hardly assured, but President Don...

    President Donald Trump has warned Congress that he'll never sign another trillion dollar plus government-wide spending bill like the one he did in March.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump has warned Congress that he'll never sign another trillion dollar plus government-wide spending bill like the one he did in March.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly