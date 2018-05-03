Midlands doctor charged with involuntary manslaughter in October shooting case

A Midlands doctor will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the accidental shooting death of a sales representative back in October 2017, according to the Cayce Department of Public Safety.

Dr. Adam Lazzarini also stands charged with obstructing justice in connection with the shooting at Hunters Mill Drive that killed William Player Holland, DPS officials say. Holland died of a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Holland's parents released the following statement Thursday:

"We thank all the members of law enforcement and the Lexington County Coroner's Office for their hard work and support. All we have wanted since our son's death on October 9 has been to know what happened to him. None of the accounts we have heard so far make sense. We pray that the judicial process will bring us the truth and bring justice for Player."

Officials are also continuing to investigate an incident at the same home earlier this week where a person was found unresponsive.

Lazzarini is an orthopedist at Southeastern Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine. Holland was a 2009 graduate of The Citadel.

Lexington Medical Center has released a statement, saying:

We are aware of the charges brought against Dr. Adam Lazzarini. We have placed him on leave and we trust that law enforcement and the judicial process will bring a just, speedy resolution to this investigation. We encourage Dr. Lazzarini’s patients to contact his practice to transition their care to another provider.

