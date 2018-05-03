Multi-jurisdictional investigation nets indictments for eight al - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Multi-jurisdictional investigation nets indictments for eight alleged Bloods gang members

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
A multi-jurisdictional investigation has led to charges and indictments against eight alleged members of the Bloods gang that investigators say all conspired to kill, steal, and perform various other crimes dating as far back as April 2016.
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Attorney General Alan Wilson, the Columbia Police Department, SLED, the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the Cayce Police Department, and the Swansea Police Department all worked in tandem to secure the eight indictments against the following.

William Anthony Burrell, jr. (a/k/a “AJ”):

  • Conspiracy – 5 years or $5,000
  • Two counts of burglary second degree (violent) – 15 years
  • Petit larceny – 30 days or $1,000
  • Grand larceny (over $10,000) – 10 years or a fine
  • Five counts of breaking into motor vehicle – 5 years or $1,000
  • Possession of a stolen vehicle – 5 years or a fine

Daiquan Lamont Brooks (a/k/a “Guan Stakks”):

  • Two counts of conspiracy – 5 years or $5,000
  • Murder – 30 years to life
  • Three counts of attempted murder – 30 years
  • Two counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling – 10 years or $1,000

Nasiir Ali Shaheed Daniels:

  • Six counts of conspiracy – 5 years or $5,000
  • Murder – 30 years to life
  • Five counts of attempted murder – 30 years
  • Three counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling - 10 years or $1,000
  • Two counts of burglary second degree (violent) – 15 years
  • Petit larceny – 30 days or $1,000
  • Two counts of grand larceny (over $10,000) – 10 years or a fine
  • Grand larceny ($2000-$10,000) – 5 years or a fine
  • Five counts of breaking into motor vehicle – 5 years or $1,000
  • Possession of a stolen vehicle – 5 years or a fine
  • Possession of a weapon during violent crime – 5 years

Tyree Dayquan Geiger:

  • Six counts of conspiracy – 5 years or $5,000
  • Murder – 30 years to life
  • Five counts of attempted murder – 30 years
  • Three counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling - 10 years or $1,000
  • Two counts of burglary second degree (violent) – 15 years
  • Petit larceny – 30 days or $1,000
  • Two counts of grand larceny (over $10,000) – 10 years or a fine
  • Grand larceny ($2000-$10,000) – 5 years or a fine
  • Five counts of breaking into motor vehicle – 5 years or $1,000
  • Possession of a stolen vehicle – 5 years or a fine
  • Possession of a weapon during violent crime – 5 years

Daquan Darnell Henderson (a/k/a “Huncho”):

  • Two counts of conspiracy – 5 years or $5,000
  • Murder – 30 years to life
  • Three counts of attempted murder – 30 years
  • Two counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling – 10 years or $1,000

Davanta Terrence Johnson (a/k/a “cheddar”):

  • Six counts of conspiracy – 5 years or $5,000
  • Murder – 30 years to life
  • Four counts of attempted murder – 30 years
  • Three counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling - 10 years or $1,000
  • Two counts of burglary second degree (violent) – 15 years
  • Petit larceny – 30 days or $1,000
  • Two counts of grand larceny (over $10,000) – 10 years or a fine
  • Grand larceny ($2000-$10,000) – 5 years or a fine
  • Five counts of breaking into motor vehicle – 5 years or $1,000
  • Possession of a stolen vehicle – 5 years or a fine
  • Possession of a weapon during violent crime – 5 years
  • Resisting arrest with a deadly weapon – 2 to 10 years
  • Failure to stop for a blue light – 3 years or $500

Jamal Teawon Johnson (a/k/a “Mal B”):

  • Two counts of conspiracy – 5 years or $5,000
  • Murder – 30 years to life
  • Three counts of attempted murder – 30 years
  • Two counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling – 10 years or $1,000
  • Possession of a weapon during violent crime – 5 years

Faiquan Daewoo Shyon Swindell (a/k/a “Gun Play”):

  • Two counts of conspiracy – 5 years or $5,000
  • Murder – 30 years to life
  • Three counts of attempted murder – 30 years
  • Two counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling – 10 years or $1,000
  • Possession of a weapon during violent crime – 5 years

“These indictments describe a gang that allegedly carried out acts of violence throughout the Midlands,” Wilson said in a statement. “The State Grand Jury, the Attorney General’s Office, and state and local law enforcement will continue to work together to make our communities safer.”

According to Wilson's office, the investigation into this group began following a series of shootings that happened back on April 8, 2016 in Lexington County and Columbia, one of which was at a Lexington County school bus stop and another seemingly at random. Shootings in those areas helped investigators determine a connection between all of them as well as two earlier burglaries involving car dealerships in Swansea, and multiple vehicle thefts in Lexington County and Newberry County.

But it didn't stop there, investigators said. Officials believe the eight of them also drove through Columbia in an effort to shoot opposing gang members. However, investigators said, one of them fatally shot a fellow Bloods gang member during one shooting incident. 

The investigation into this group is ongoing.

