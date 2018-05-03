Lexington County Coroner identifies victim of 10 vehicle fatal collision on I-20WB

The Lexington County Coroner has released the identity of the person who died in a major accident on Interstate 20 that involved 10 vehicles.

The coroner said Kenneth Johnson, 59, of Great Falls, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash due to injuries he received in the crash.

All lanes on Interstate 20 are back open after the interstate was shut down following the crash.

The accident happened Thursday at exit 61 around 11 a.m. in the westbound lane of I-20 near the Highway 378 exit. One of the vehicles was on fire and put out by first responders.

I 20 West @ 61 mm closed due to multi vehicle accident and fire. Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/tYxBNnzLJX — @CountyofLexington (@CountyLex) May 3, 2018

Details remain limited; however, Trooper David Jones said four others were taken to the hospital and three of those are "in pretty critical condition."

Troopers are continuing to investigate the 10 vehicle crash on I20 west at the 61mm. This is a Fatal crash and MAIT is on scene. pic.twitter.com/3P0aRNFb0V — Trooper David SCHP (@SCHP_Troop1) May 3, 2018

More on this story as it develops.

