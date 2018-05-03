Richland County teacher charged with kicking student following incident

A 48-year-old Windsor Elementary School turned himself in Thursday to face cruelty to children charges in Richland County.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, Robert Dill is charged following an incident at the school on April 10.

Investigators say a 10-year-old child's mother reported to the school that he had been kicked in the back by Dill. According to the mother, Dill was doing a pull-up in the doorway of the child's classroom when he kicked the child.

Officials say Dill didn't apologize for the incident until the school had been informed of it.

The mother says the boy now has a bruise on his back as a result of the kick.

