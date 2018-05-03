'You were badge number 124, but we remember the man': Sheriff recalls 10-year-old line of duty death of deputy

Ten years after a deputy was gunned down during a domestic violence call, the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is paying tribute on social media.

Cpl. William Howell was responding to a home on Boyer Road in Holly Hill to aid a woman retrieving her belongings when a man, identified in previous reports as Derrick Buras, fatally wounded Howell with a shotgun blast to the head.

The woman eventually killed Buras after running him over with a car, according to reports.

Howell had been a law enforcement agent for 16 years, serving three with the sheriff's office.

"You were badge number 124," the Facebook post reads. "But we remember the man, Cpl. Howell, and every man and woman who gave their lives so that we might live out and enjoy our own."

Howell's wife, Michelle, recalled the night of May 3, 2008 during an interview.

Howell and Michelle were getting their two sons ready for the prom when the deputy had to be at work at 6:30 p.m.

"When I got home finally, he was gone to work but he came back home and I just thank God that he came back home and he usually don't come back by the house, but that night, Friday night, he did. He came home and I just thank God that I had the last time to tell him I love him. And I told him to be safe and have a good night," Michelle said.

