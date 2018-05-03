'You were badge number 124, but we remember the man': Sheriff re - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

'You were badge number 124, but we remember the man': Sheriff recalls 10-year-old line of duty death of deputy

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Cpl. William Howell and his wife, Michelle Howell, in 2008. (Source: WIS) Cpl. William Howell and his wife, Michelle Howell, in 2008. (Source: WIS)
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Ten years after a deputy was gunned down during a domestic violence call, the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is paying tribute on social media.

Cpl. William Howell was responding to a home on Boyer Road in Holly Hill to aid a woman retrieving her belongings when a man, identified in previous reports as Derrick Buras, fatally wounded Howell with a shotgun blast to the head.

The woman eventually killed Buras after running him over with a car, according to reports.

Howell had been a law enforcement agent for 16 years, serving three with the sheriff's office.

"You were badge number 124," the Facebook post reads. "But we remember the man, Cpl. Howell, and every man and woman who gave their lives so that we might live out and enjoy our own."

Howell's wife, Michelle, recalled the night of May 3, 2008 during an interview.

Howell and Michelle were getting their two sons ready for the prom when the deputy had to be at work at 6:30 p.m.

"When I got home finally, he was gone to work but he came back home and I just thank God that he came back home and he usually don't come back by the house, but that night, Friday night, he did. He came home and I just thank God that I had the last time to tell him I love him. And I told him to be safe and have a good night," Michelle said.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:14 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:14:46 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:55 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:55:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the...More >>
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.More >>

  • Giuliani advises no Mueller interview without informant info

    Giuliani advises no Mueller interview without informant info

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:05 AM EDT2018-05-27 15:05:32 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:54 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:54:57 GMT
    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview (Source:CNN)President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview (Source:CNN)

    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an...

    More >>

    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview with the special counsel.

    More >>

  • Budget battle brews as Trump threatens another shutdown

    Budget battle brews as Trump threatens another shutdown

    Sunday, May 27 2018 8:04 AM EDT2018-05-27 12:04:06 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:54 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:54:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this March 30, 2017, file photo, the Capitol Dome is seen at dawn in Washington. The Senate has kicked off its annual attempt to pass government funding bills. Success is hardly assured, but President Don...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this March 30, 2017, file photo, the Capitol Dome is seen at dawn in Washington. The Senate has kicked off its annual attempt to pass government funding bills. Success is hardly assured, but President Don...

    President Donald Trump has warned Congress that he'll never sign another trillion dollar plus government-wide spending bill like the one he did in March.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump has warned Congress that he'll never sign another trillion dollar plus government-wide spending bill like the one he did in March.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly