Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission opens park this week

A brand new park with a unique story is now open in the Irmo area.

The Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission held a grand opening ceremony for the Michael J. and Mary Meech Mungo park on Tuesday just off of Lake Murray Blvd.

When you visit, you'll see it has four miles of walking trails and green space. The park was donated to the recreation commission by the Mungo family in a move that brings the space full circle..

“My father originally built Coldstream Country Club as an amenity to attract new families to a growing area," said Stewart Mungo. "It once included a French restaurant, a casual grill, and a spectacular ballroom. Today, we are coming full circle with the donation of this same property to create greenspace and trails that will complement Saluda Shoals Park and thereby attract a new generation of young families who will want to enjoy the amenities of this same space.”

The Mungos originally owned the land and built the country club in the late 1960s, but sold it in the late 1970s as they focused on the homebuilding industry. After the club became run down and fell into bankruptcy, the Mungo family bought the land again just a few years ago to spruce it back up.

The ICRC says it's grateful to add the land that was the former Rawls Creek Golf Course to its park system.

"It has been wonderful working with the Mungo Family on this project," said Mark Smyers, the ICRC Executive Director. "We are extremely grateful for their generosity and willingness to invest in our community. This land is a wonderful addition to our park system and provides more greenspace and trails for our community to enjoy.”

