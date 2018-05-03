Crews respond to car stuck in pond near Columbia Place Mall

A car was spotted in the pond near Columbia Place Mall. (WIS)

Crews are on the scene of a car stuck in a pond behind Columbia Place Mall.

A passerby spotted the car stuck in the pond on Roof Street and reported it to police. A dive team is responding, but there are no reported injuries at this time.

Roof Street is currently closed to traffic.

