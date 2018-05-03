Gov. Henry McMaster honors Teacher of the Year winners

Governor Henry McMaster will be honoring South Carolina's Teacher of the Year winners on Thursday morning at the State House.

Jeff Maxey of Starr Elementary School in Anderson County was named the winner last night.

Governor McMaster and Superintendent Molly Spearman were there to present his award.

They'll be with Maxey today when he's honored along with other district winners in the State House lobby.

As part of the state Teacher of the Year awards program, Maxey will receive $25,000 and a brand new BMW for one year.

