State lawmaker calls for A'ja Wilson statue

There are now calls from the State House for a statue of Gamecock women's basketball star, A'ja Wilson .

A state legislator has filed a resolution to erect a monument on the State House grounds.

Wilson racked up a number of national awards and led the Gamecocks to a national championship last year. In April, Wilson was selected by the Las Vegas Aces as the first pick of the WNBA draft.

Head Coach Dawn Staley is calling for a statue of Wilson to be erected outside the Colonial Life Arena.

Staley has already pledged financial support to get the ball rolling.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.