Debate continues over dismemberment abortions bill

There were passionate arguments against ending abortion inside the State House on Wednesday as Democrats worked their plan to stall an abortion bill from passing.

'Dismemberment' is the word senators who wrote the bill use to describe the type of abortion where forceps or suction is used to remove a baby from the mother, in pieces.

Doctors say the operation is rare and is used only under certain health situations where the mother is at risk or the baby is likely to die anyway.

But those fighting to end abortion say this is cruel to the baby and inhumane. Senators fighting for the ban are mostly Republicans. It's their last chance this year to fight abortion.

The person leading the tactics to kill the bill is Senator Brad Hutto from Orangeburg. But those supporting the bill are working a plan, too.

"I say that Roe versus Wade passed in 1973, and they said women have the right to make decisions about their reproductive health, and I believe in women,” Sen. Brad Hutto (D-Orangeburg) said.

"This gruesome procedure, we can end it and we need to end. It dehumanizes the value of life," Sen. Larry Grooms (R-Berkeley) said.

Republicans are trying to come together and vote to end any filibuster from the Democrats.

The bill has already passed the House, so if it were to pass the Senate, it only needs to go to the governor for his signature.

