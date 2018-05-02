Mother of Irmo man charged in deadly high speed chase calls time since crash 'an emotional rollercoaster'

The mother of the 18-year-old Irmo man charged in the deaths of three teens following a high-speed chase in April said she was shocked when she received the call.

Renas Davis, 18, is charged with three counts of failure to stop for blue lights resulting in death, one count of failure to stop for blue lights resulting in bodily injury, child endangerment within a vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.

“This has been an emotional roller coaster, very exhausting to say the least,” Ronnisha Davis, the suspect’s mother, said. “It’s been very tiresome.”

Davis’ brother, 14-year-old Reshad Davis was killed in the crash, while his 13-year-old brother was injured but has since recovered. 13-year-old Trae Green and 15-year-old Travis Green were also killed in the crash.

Davis was taken into custody on Tuesday, nearly a month after the incident. He made his first appearance in front of a judge on Wednesday to set bond.

Defense attorney Steve Davis argued he had a minimal criminal background and asked for house arrest so Davis could finish his senior year at Irmo High School. Prosecutors, however, pointed to an incident in late January in which Davis was charged with grand larceny for another vehicle theft.

According to the warrant, Davis was pulled over in Lexington County in January for driving a stolen vehicle. He told investigators he had walked by and saw the keys inside and thought if he took it, he wouldn’t have to walk anymore.

Davis’ bond was set at $13,500 and he will remain under house arrest with GPS monitoring if he is bonded out. When asked why Davis was driving a stolen vehicle the night of the crash, his attorney said cars are “an attractive nuisance for a lot of young kids in their youth.”

“Sometimes it’s an adventurous undertaking, this one just happened to conclude in a tragic manner,” Davis' attorney continued.

Keasia Jackson lost her brother Trae Green in the crash and said while she’s happy an arrest has been made, it doesn’t bring back her brother.

