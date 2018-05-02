The Georgia man who threatened Sen. Tim Scott and invoked Dylann Roof over the phone enters guilty plea

A Georgia man has pled guilty to making threats against South Carolina Senator Tim Scott.

Jason Kenneth Bell, 41, of Bleckley County, GA, admitted to calling Scott's office in October 2017 and threatening to injure the senator. He had also called the western New York office of Sen. Chuck Schumer and left several messages within an hour to the Democrat. He did not identify himself in the calls, but also threatened to physically harm Schumer.

During the call to Scott's office, Bell also asked “are we as a white people supposed to just stand for this injustice or do we do what Dylann Roof did?” referring to the self-declared white supremacist convicted of murdering nine African-American worshipers and attempting to murder more at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston in 2015.

“Mr. Bell’s decision to threaten and harass two United States Senators will not be tolerated in the Middle District of Georgia. Indeed, there is no place in our Country for this conduct,” said Charles Peeler, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.

His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 29. He faces a maximum sentence of 2 years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, or both, on each count.

