The Georgia man who threatened Sen. Tim Scott and invoked Dylann - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

The Georgia man who threatened Sen. Tim Scott and invoked Dylann Roof over the phone enters guilty plea

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The Georgia man who threatened Sen. Tim Scott and invoked Dylann Roof over the phone enters guilty plea The Georgia man who threatened Sen. Tim Scott and invoked Dylann Roof over the phone enters guilty plea
(WIS) -

A Georgia man has pled guilty to making threats against South Carolina Senator Tim Scott.

Jason Kenneth Bell, 41, of Bleckley County, GA, admitted to calling Scott's office in October 2017 and threatening to injure the senator. He had also called the western New York office of Sen. Chuck Schumer and left several messages within an hour to the Democrat. He did not identify himself in the calls, but also threatened to physically harm Schumer. 

During the call to Scott's office, Bell also asked “are we as a white people supposed to just stand for this injustice or do we do what Dylann Roof did?” referring to the self-declared white supremacist convicted of murdering nine African-American worshipers and attempting to murder more at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston in 2015.

“Mr. Bell’s decision to threaten and harass two United States Senators will not be tolerated in the Middle District of Georgia.  Indeed, there is no place in our Country for this conduct,” said Charles Peeler, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.  

His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 29. He faces a maximum sentence of 2 years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, or both, on each count.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:14 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:14:46 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:55 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:55:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the...More >>
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.More >>

  • Giuliani advises no Mueller interview without informant info

    Giuliani advises no Mueller interview without informant info

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:05 AM EDT2018-05-27 15:05:32 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:54 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:54:57 GMT
    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview (Source:CNN)President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview (Source:CNN)

    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an...

    More >>

    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview with the special counsel.

    More >>

  • Budget battle brews as Trump threatens another shutdown

    Budget battle brews as Trump threatens another shutdown

    Sunday, May 27 2018 8:04 AM EDT2018-05-27 12:04:06 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:54 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:54:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this March 30, 2017, file photo, the Capitol Dome is seen at dawn in Washington. The Senate has kicked off its annual attempt to pass government funding bills. Success is hardly assured, but President Don...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this March 30, 2017, file photo, the Capitol Dome is seen at dawn in Washington. The Senate has kicked off its annual attempt to pass government funding bills. Success is hardly assured, but President Don...

    President Donald Trump has warned Congress that he'll never sign another trillion dollar plus government-wide spending bill like the one he did in March.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump has warned Congress that he'll never sign another trillion dollar plus government-wide spending bill like the one he did in March.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly