Three agencies now say a body found floating in Lake Marion is a homicide

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Sumter County Sheriff's Office investigators are now saying the body of a man discovered in Lake Marion is being listed as a homicide.

Joining forces with the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office and the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, investigators now say 31-year-old Jerry Lamars Johnson's death is now under investigation. Three agencies are working the case because they are still trying to uncover where Johnson was killed.

According to the sheriff's office, the man's body was spotted by a resident near a local fishing area off Vacation Lane.

“We have some persons of interest,” Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said in a statement. “But no arrests have been made. We certainly want to bring justice to Mr. Johnson’s family. The investigators from all three jurisdictions have been working long hours to bring closure to Mr. Jonson’s family.” 

Johnson was reported missing by a family member.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

