Bond set for teen accused of driving car that ended in crash that killed three

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Lexington County Detention Center) (Source: Lexington County Detention Center)
IRMO, SC (WIS) -

Bond has been set for an 18-year-old charged in the police chase that ended in a crash last month in Irmo that killed three of the six teens inside the vehicle. 

Renas Davis' bond was set at $13,500 cash surety during his hearing Wednesday morning. Davis was named the driver of a stolen car that crashed into a tree on Piney Grove Road the night of April 4.

Police attempted to stop the speeding vehicle, which officers later discovered had been stolen from Columbia. Upon further investigation, detectives also recovered a firearm on one of the juveniles. An investigation into the crash continues, but officials say the car was overcapacity. 

The coroner's office identified the teens as Travis Lamount Green, Jr., 15; Travion D’Monte Green, 13; and  Reshad Daloamir Davis, 15. The two Greens are related. All died due to "multiple traumatic injuries sustained in the accident." The other teens in the car were Davis, 17-year-old Jerquaris Harper, and a 14-year-old whose name was not released. 

Davis' mother, Ronnisha Davis, said she lost a son in the crash while a third child was injured. She said she's thinking of all the families who have lost a child as well.

"This has been a tragic loss for my family and the other children's families that were involved," Ronnisha said. "This is not anything to be taken lightly on either side. My heart aches daily knowing that I've lost a child, and someone else has lost a child also, and I could potentially lose another one."

Davis is due back in court on June 28.

