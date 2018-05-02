KCSO: Husband in custody after shooting wife in the neck

Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested a husband for shooting his wife in the neck on Tuesday.

William Robert Chace, 60, was charged him with criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature after he shot his wife.

According to Chief Deputy Jack Rushing, at about 2:40 a.m. on May 1, KCSO deputies responded to Friendship Rd. in Camden, SC.

The victim had called 911 and said she'd been shot and was walking down Highway 97. One of the responding deputies located the victim covered in blood, KCSO deputies said. The deputy placed the victim in his patrol car and rushed her to Kershaw Health hospital.

Kershaw Health medical staff stabilized the victim before she was flown to Palmetto Health Richland for further treatment.

Kershaw County investigators went to the scene of the shooting and collected the Hi-Point 9mm handgun used in the shooting, as well as other evidence.

William Chace was detained and transported to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office where he cooperated and provided investigators with a statement in which he confirmed that he had discharged his handgun in the direction of his wife after she had walked out of the home.

Investigators made the decision to consult with prosecutors with the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office in order to make the proper charges against Chace as there were some unusual circumstances surrounding this incident. Investigators have not been able to interview the victim who is still being treated for a bullet wound to her jaw and cannot talk.

William Chace, who has no prior criminal history, was charged with criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and remains incarcerated at the Kershaw County Detention Center on a $75,000.00 bond set by Magistrate Judge Scott Rankin.

