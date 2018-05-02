SC Senate passes 'spoofing' bill, next stop is the governor's desk

A piece of legislation that could put a stop to those annoying scam calls is on it's way to Governor Henry McMaster's desk.

The state Senate on Tuesday passed H. 4628, also known as the spoofing bill, in a 41-0 to pass the bill which would make it illegal for telemarketing companies or solicitors to spoof their numbers.

In other words, call you from outside this state but use an 803, 864, or 843 area code. It's estimated there are 118-million spam and robocalls made every day.

With that vote, the bill will now go to the governor's desk for his signature.

