Coroner identifies 62-year-old man killed in Gaston collision

The Lexington County Coroner has identified the victim killed in a Gaston collision on Tuesday.

According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, Michael Anthony Worrell, 62, of Swansea was traveling on South Main Street around 8 a.m. when his vehicle crossed the center line and collided head-on with another vehicle.

Worrell, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

