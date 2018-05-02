SC law enforcement memorial service will honor fallen heroes

Officers who died in the line of duty will be remembered on Wednesday during a service open to the public. (WIS)

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Association will hold its annual Law Enforcement Memorial on Wednesday, May 2.

Four officers who died in 2017 will be recognized at the service.

The memorial will begin at 11 a.m. at the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy on Broad River Road in Columbia.

The service is open to the public.

