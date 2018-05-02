Midlands Gives breaks record with more than $1.75 million raised - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Midlands Gives breaks record with more than $1.75 million raised for local charities

Midlands Gives supporters came out to the South Carolina State Museum to help raise money for local charities and nonprofits. (Source: Mary Grant) Midlands Gives supporters came out to the South Carolina State Museum to help raise money for local charities and nonprofits. (Source: Mary Grant)
Breaking its all-time record, the fifth year of Midlands Gives raised an estimated total of $1,756,332 million for local charities and nonprofits

This total was raised from about 14,665 individual gifts through the 24-hour online giving challenge hosted by Central Carolina Community Foundation on May 1. The event featured 372 participating nonprofits.

“Once again, our Foundation has been overwhelmed by the tremendous generosity of the folks in the Midlands, everyday philanthropists who demonstrated how much they care about the communities they call home and the nonprofits who make home a better place to live,” JoAnn Turnquist, president & CEO of Central Carolina Community Foundation said.

Midlands Gives headquarters at the South Carolina State Museum again provided a central location for the community to celebrate and cheer for their favorite charities

Over the course of five years since Midlands Gives was formed, Central Carolina Community Foundation has raised more than $7.25 million for hundreds of nonprofits.

In 2014, the event’s inaugural year, $704,932.23 was raised via 5,186 individual gifts for 150 charities. Midlands Gives is one of almost 100 giving days that take place in cities across America throughout the year. In 2015 and 2016, Midlands Gives ranked in the top 10 in the nation in number of individual gifts, indicating the widespread generosity of the region.

Local corporations lend major support through matching gifts and incentive prizes.

Corporate sponsors, including Aflac, Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation, BB&T and First Citizens Bank provided financial incentives, matching gifts and prizes for nonprofits on May 1. Additional prizes were sponsored by South State Bank, Nelson Mullins, Southeastern Freight, and Elliott Davis. 

“The generosity of our Corporate Philanthropy Champions was evident in the spikes in giving when their prizes were activated,” Turnquist said. “And, we were honored that our region’s mayors joined us once again this year to promote giving across their cities and towns.” 

As a tradition, Midlands mayors and council chairs competed in a midday sporting challenge on Midlands Gives day. This year, local leaders showed off their golfing skills in the Nephron Putting Challenge.

    •   
