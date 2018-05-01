Moore signs undrafted free agent deal with Colts

South Carolina's Skai Moore wraps up Louisiana Tech's Jarred Craft during fourth-quarter action on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 in Columbia, S.C. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)

Just days after the NFL Draft came to a close, former South Carolina linebacker Skai Moore heard from an NFL team.

Moore recently was signed by the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent this week. He was one of 10 to be announced by the team Tuesday afternoon.

The Cooper City, Fla., native finished the 2017 season with 93 tackles making him just the 15th player in NCAA Division I history to lead his team in tackles in four seasons. Moore also placed his name in the Carolina record books by collecting 14 career interceptions tying Bo Davies for the school record.

Moore returned to action this past season after sitting out the 2016 season to rehabilitate a herniated disk.

Over his career, Moore came up with 353 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks.

