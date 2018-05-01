OCSO: Wheelchair-bound Vietnam veteran attacked by two sisters w - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

OCSO: Wheelchair-bound Vietnam veteran attacked by two sisters with machete

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Briana Daniels Briana Daniels
Ebony Daniels Ebony Daniels
ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) -

Two sisters from Georgia accused of attacking a wheelchair-bound Orangeburg County Vietnam veteran with a machete have been extradited back to the Midlands on Monday after being arrested in Augusta, GA in early April. 

Briana Daniels, 23, and Ebony Daniels, 25, are facing charges of first-degree burglary, breaking into a motor vehicle, and petit larceny. Briana is also charged with first-degree assault and battery and possession of a weapon during a crime.

The two women allegedly knew the victim and all three were involved in a March 9 dispute when the women "barged" into the victim's residence demanding papers of a personal nature that they believed the victim to be in possession of. The victim refused to turn over the documents until the suspects "replaced his radio" which he believes they damaged when they borrowed his vehicle. 

The women began to go through the victim's vehicle and the victim retrieved a machete to drive the suspects away. One of the suspects took the weapon from the victim and cut his arm. 

First responders arrived and found the victim bleeding "profusely" from his left forearm. 

“These individuals acted as if they could waltz into someone’s home uninvited and assault them with no consequences,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “They’re in for a surprise if they think there won’t be a corresponding result of their actions.”

Ebony's bond is set at $57,000 and Briana's bond was set at $102,000. Lead investigator Andy Hayes had requested that the two be denied bond. 

