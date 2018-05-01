Discord in the Senate over proposed 'dismemberment' abortion ban

The bill to ban what senators call "dismemberment" abortions took the Senate floor late Tuesday afternoon. "Dismemberment" refers to the procedure in which a fetus is removed from a woman with forceps or suction, in pieces.



Women weigh-in on both sides of the issue.



“As a woman, I would also look upon this as an infringement on my right to have a discussion with my physician on what is best for my health," Barbara Beeler said. “I think if anybody believes that they’re killing a human being and killing a human being is the wrong thing to do, then they have the choice to make not to do it."



“It’s damaging to two people. A woman is made to nurture and to give life, and you take that away and it’s damaging to her," Valerie Berry said, “I don’t think abortion helps women in the long run. There’s a lot of pain and shame.”



Doctors say the method of abortion this bill would ban is used in rare cases where the mother’s life is at risk or the baby is not likely to survive; those who support the bill argue the operation is cruel and kills.



There are also senators on both sides of the issue.



“We have 42 men who are leading these discussions and leading the charge for these types of bills. These aren’t pro-life bills. These are pro-birth bills," Sen. Mia McCleod (D- Richland) said.



“These are all children, and I certainly think these babies have feelings, and I certainly think we need to protect all children whether they’re born or unborn," Sen. Katrina Shealy (R- Lexington) said.



The bill has already passed the House.If it passes the Senate, it would become law once the governor signs it.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.