Man arrested for indecent exposure for 12th time - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Man arrested for indecent exposure for 12th time

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Kershaw County deputies have arrested a 36-year-old man for indecent exposure for the 12th time.

According to officials, Tavarus Dallas Rogers exposed himself to a woman on April 15 while he was at work. Investigators made attempts to speak to Rogers after talking with two of his supervisors. However, those attempts were unsuccessful.

A warrant for Rogers’ arrest was issued. Rogers, who serves weekend time as a sex offender in Florence County, was arrested on April 27 by officials in Florence after he was run in the federal database. Deputies in Kershaw County picked up Rogers on April 28 and transported him to the Kershaw County Detention Center.

Bond was set for Rogers at $10,000.

Rogers has also been arrested for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, shoplifting, assault and battery, breaking into a motor vehicle, stalking, petty larceny, contempt of court, driving under suspension, contempt of municipal court, and voyeurism.

