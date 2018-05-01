SLED, Cayce DPS investigating person found dead at Cayce home

The State Law Enforcement Division is assisting in the investigation after a person was found unresponsive inside a Cayce home on Tuesday. (Source: WIS viewer)

The State Law Enforcement Division is assisting in the investigation of a person was found unresponsive inside a Cayce home on Tuesday.

First responders arrived at the home in the 200 block of Hunters Mill Drive around 7 a.m. and were unable to revive the person. The Lexington County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene. SLED is providing additional resources.

No cause of death has been given at this time. The identity of the person will be released by the Lexington County Coroner's Office when appropriate.

The investigation continues; check back for more updates.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.