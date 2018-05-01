18-year-old charged in Irmo police pursuit, crash that killed 3 teens

An 18-year-old has been charged in the police chase that ended in a crash last month in Irmo that killed three of the six teens inside the vehicle.

Renas Davis has been charged with three counts of failure to stop for blue lights resulting in death, one count of failure to stop for blue lights resulting in great bodily harm, one count of child endangerment, and one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle valued under $10,000. Davis was identified as the driver through DNA testing.

The chase happened on April 4 when Davis fled from officers and collided with a tree. Police attempted to stop the speeding vehicle, which officers later discovered had been stolen from Columbia. Upon further investigation, detectives also recovered a firearm on one of the juveniles. An investigation into the crash continues, but officials say the car was overcapacity.

The coroner's office identified the teens as Travis Lamount Green, Jr., 15; Travion D’Monte Green, 13; and Reshad Daloamir Davis, 15. The two Greens are related. All died due to "multiple traumatic injuries sustained in the accident." The other teens in the car were Davis, 17-year-old Jerquaris Harper, and a 13-year-old whose name was not released.

These charges will be sent to the Lexington County Solicitor’s Office for prosecution.

"Investigators are still working through evidence to help put all the pieces together on what led up to the pursuit and how this unfortunate incident transpired," police said.

Davis was found at his home and taken into custody on Tuesday without incident and was booked at the Lexington County Detention Center. He will make his first court appearance on Wednesday morning.

“A tremendous amount of sadness was brought upon these families and our tight community through his reckless behavior," Irmo Police Captain Courtney Dennis said. "We appreciated and are thankful for the assistance of the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s MAIT Team and SLED’s Forensics Lab for helping our investigators determine who was driving the vehicle.”

