Collision in Lexington Co. causes traffic congestion

A collision at a major intersection in Lexington has caused traffic congestion.

According to Lexington Police, a collision at the intersection of North Lake Drive and Sunset Boulevard has traffic backed up. According to officials, multiple lanes are closed because of the incident.

Officials also say there have been injuries from the collision. However, details regarding those injuries have not been released.

Motorists heading through the area should use caution. If possible, find an alternate route to avoid the congestion.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.