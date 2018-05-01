Tree fell on power lines, cutting power for more than 4,000 SCE&G customers

Current outage reports indicate less than 3,000 people are now without power while the cleanup of a tree that fell on a power line continues. (Source: SCE&G)

If you are in the Forest Acres area and even beyond and your power went out, you are not alone. A tree fell on a power line near Two Notch Road cutting power for over 4,000 SCE&G customers.

There is currently no cause of the tree falling at this time, but outages are being reduced as power is being restored. Crews continue to work to address the incident.

Columbia Police are advising that citizens avoid the 2500 to 2700 block of Two Notch Road due the broken power line. Traffic is being redirected.

#TrafficWatch Avoid the 2500 - 2700 block of Two Notch Rd due to broken a power line. Lights are out & traffic is being redirected. pic.twitter.com/0MWwFwp8pT — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 1, 2018

You can check the current outage status with SCE&G's outage map.

