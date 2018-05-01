Officials: 46-year-old woman missing from Sumter found

Cynthia Frierson, 46, is missing out of Sumter and was last seen on April 28 on Lafayette Drive near Charlotte Avenue. (Source: Sumter Police Department)

A missing Sumter woman who wasn't seen since this past weekend has been found.

Cynthia Frierson, a 46-year-old resident of Poplar Square Apartments on Miller Road who was last seen walking on Lafayette Drive near Charlotte Avenue on Saturday. She was reported missing on Tuesday afternoon.

Frierson, according to the Sumter Police Department, has been located and found safe.

