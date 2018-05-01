A Family for Life: Kenretta's dream is to find a home after 10 y - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

A Family for Life: Kenretta's dream is to find a home after 10 years in foster care

By Judi Gatson, Anchor
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

When thinking about adoption most people think about younger kids and babies. 

But a lot of older children are waiting too. For many of them, one of their biggest fears is aging out of the system without finding their family for life. Kenretta says she’s never going to give up hope. 

When we met at the Wine & Design studio, Kenretta showcased her talent for art and her intelligence. She's also very patient. She’s been waiting for her forever family a very long time. She’s been in foster care since she was 7 years old.  Now, she’s 17. 

“My definition of a forever family is someone who takes me as their own child and treats me right and cares for me and doesn’t treat me wrong like my mom did,” Kenretta said.   

Why is she still holding out hope for adoption? 

“It was my dream ever since I was a little girl," she said. 

She wants advice and guidance as she plans for her future instead of aging out of the system all alone. Like most teenagers, she loves hanging out at the mall, singing, especially at church, and of course her technology.

“My cell phone (laughing) other than that family makes me happy, too," Kenretta said, laughing.  

For anyone willing to open their heart and their home, she wants them to know that she'll be gracious. 

“I’m very respectful and I like to do chores and clean up around the house and I do as I’m told,” she said.  

She’s hoping to hang her masterpiece in her new room one day soon. She shared her thoughts about what she looks at her painting. 

“A black queen which is me,” she said.    

Kenretta is hoping to go to nursing school and one day serve in the U.S. Army.  If you have a heart for mentoring young girls and feel a connection to Kenretta, find out more about adoption and see children who are waiting for forever families at: www.dss.sc.gov/adoption and www.scheartgallery.org

