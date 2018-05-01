FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Overturned semi in median brings I-26 to a crawl near Exit 139

A crash between two tractor-trailers has left one overturned in the median of I-26 in Orangeburg County. (Source: South Carolina Highway Patrol, Trooper Bob, Twitter, @TrooperBob_SCHP)

A two-vehicle collision between two tractor-trailers caused one to overturn in the median of Interstate 26 near Exit 139 in Orangeburg County and is causing delays.

Traffic is slow in both directions and the South Carolina Highway Patrol advises drivers to exercise caution in the area and consider alternate routes.

