A 15-year sentence and 14 arrests made in Aiken oxycodone trafficking case

A former podiatrist was sentenced to 15 years in prison and 13 others were arrested for their roles in an oxycodone trafficking case.

Dr. Mackie James Walker, Jr., from Aiken, was convicted of selling illegal prescriptions of the painkiller and was communicating directly with co-conspirators who recruited individuals to see Walker and get a prescription. Walker would make upwards of $1000 per prescription.

Investigators also discovered that some prescriptions were written without any medical examination at all. Walker prescribed over 1 kilogram of the prescription opioid.

“This doctor sold powerful, addictive narcotics in breach of his responsibility as a physician," United States Attorney Beth Drake said. "The court’s sentence sends a powerful message to drug dealers with initials behind their name – be they doctor, nurse, or veterinarian.”

The case was completed through a multi-agency effort, including Aiken County and federal units.

